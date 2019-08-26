Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given a $19.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 246,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. Opera has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $14.20.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $50,318,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth $118,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth $137,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

