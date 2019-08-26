Orbs (ORBS) One Day Volume Tops $366,100.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and $366,100.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00246498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.01258064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,849,881,665 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

