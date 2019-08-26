Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $5,698,438 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

