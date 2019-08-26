Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 7,095 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,484. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.