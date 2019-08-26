Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,980. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average of $175.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

