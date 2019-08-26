Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,790. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

