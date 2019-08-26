Palladium Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.07. 404,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,795. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

