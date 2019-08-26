Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.27. 3,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

