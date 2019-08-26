Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. 386,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.