Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 707.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 156,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 235,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. 197,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

