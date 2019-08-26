Paragon (PRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $15.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01292762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.