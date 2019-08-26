Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $5.55. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 82,389 shares.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. GMP Securities cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.78.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of $739.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.