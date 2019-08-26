Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.09. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1,211,194 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

