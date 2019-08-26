Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,323,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. 213,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

