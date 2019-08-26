Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.99. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,684. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

