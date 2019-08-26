Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16,359.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

