Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $837,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 468,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,614. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

