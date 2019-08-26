Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,798 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.