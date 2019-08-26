Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $547,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

