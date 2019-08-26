Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 566,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 785,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,500 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.