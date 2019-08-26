Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $22.84.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

