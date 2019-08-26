Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.