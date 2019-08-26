Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 179,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:GOVT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $448.20 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93.

