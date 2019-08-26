Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

QCOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 209,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,547. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

