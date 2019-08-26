PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 244.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 260,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 404.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. 82,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

