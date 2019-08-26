PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cott were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cott by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 654,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cott by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,805,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cott by 54.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cott by 1.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cott by 3.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 26,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,970. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

COT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

