PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 327,762 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,762 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,822,000 after buying an additional 91,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,258,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,618,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,942,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after buying an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,905,000 after buying an additional 193,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.30. 21,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

