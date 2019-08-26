PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 35,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Fiserv by 53.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after buying an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.74. 106,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

