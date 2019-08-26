PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,911 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after acquiring an additional 205,296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,947,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $65.69. 10,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.