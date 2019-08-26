Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 748 ($9.77) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, John Menzies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 746.50 ($9.75).

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 476.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 618 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 million and a PE ratio of -58.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. John Menzies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.94%.

In other John Menzies news, insider John Geddes purchased 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

