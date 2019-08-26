Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$54.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.60.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.15 and a 1 year high of C$50.65. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.