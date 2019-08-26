Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $17,902.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 956,814 coins and its circulating supply is 836,980 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.