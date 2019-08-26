PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.