Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Trading 47.4% Higher

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) traded up 47.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDMDF)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

