Peugeot’s (PEUGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

