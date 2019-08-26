Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 79,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 187,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

