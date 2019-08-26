Phore Price Tops $0.0844 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $63,786.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,431,730 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

