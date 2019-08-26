Pigeoncoin Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $30,244.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022450 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000174 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,337,185,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.