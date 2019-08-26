Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $110.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Shares of CNMD opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,348.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $190,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,786.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in CONMED by 20.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 17.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

