Pirl One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,395.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $745,082.00 and approximately $2,395.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 52,122,376 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

