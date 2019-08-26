Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $442,373.00 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

