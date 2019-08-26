Playgroundz Trading 41% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $535,914.00 and $2,576.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

