POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POET Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,306. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 419.83%. Research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

