POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3,625.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 85.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 135.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

