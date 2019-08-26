PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.01829924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03000066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00722131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00793458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00070198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00503069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007773 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,656,230 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.