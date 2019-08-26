Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cerus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cerus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cerus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 52,232.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,997,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

In related news, insider William Mariner Greenman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $234,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 26,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,307. The firm has a market cap of $757.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.60. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

