Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 50,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.80. 32,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

