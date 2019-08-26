Premier Asset Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 3.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.91 on Monday, hitting $489.49. 14,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,316. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

