Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $138.81. 13,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,327. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

