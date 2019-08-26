Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,876 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,428. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Motorcar Parts of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

